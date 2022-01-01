Nachos in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
|POKE NACHOS
|$24.00
Marinated Raw Ahi | Avocado | Cilantro | Serrano Peppers
Green Onions | Nori | Sesame Seeds | Sweet Soy
Sriracha Aioli | White Truffle Ponzu | Crispy Wontons.
|NACHOS NIRVANA
|$18.00
Beef Chili | Pico De Gallo
Oaxaca Cheese Sauce | Black Bean Salsa
Jalapenos | Sour Cream
Golden Road
2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim
|GRB Nachos
|$15.00
Beer cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema mexicana, ground beef and black beans.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Nachos
|$12.29
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with Blake’s BBQ beans with your choice of pulled pork, chopped beef brisket or pulled BBQ chicken. Topped with jack & cheddar cheese,
pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Nachos
|$11.99
Fresh cooked corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade chili beans, topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese.
|Cowboy Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with melted jack and cheddar cheese, refried beans served with salsa and jalapeno peppers.