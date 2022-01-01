Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve nachos

798593cc-7e69-4b9a-a40e-f7706f09dcf5 image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

2610 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POKE NACHOS$24.00
Marinated Raw Ahi | Avocado | Cilantro | Serrano Peppers
Green Onions | Nori | Sesame Seeds | Sweet Soy
Sriracha Aioli | White Truffle Ponzu | Crispy Wontons.
NACHOS NIRVANA$18.00
Beef Chili | Pico De Gallo
Oaxaca Cheese Sauce | Black Bean Salsa
Jalapenos | Sour Cream
More about JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

Golden Road

2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRB Nachos$15.00
Beer cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema mexicana, ground beef and black beans.
More about Golden Road
Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.29
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with Blake’s BBQ beans with your choice of pulled pork, chopped beef brisket or pulled BBQ chicken. Topped with jack & cheddar cheese,
pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado.
More about Blake's Place
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$11.99
Fresh cooked corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade chili beans, topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese.
Cowboy Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips covered with melted jack and cheddar cheese, refried beans served with salsa and jalapeno peppers.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps image

TACOS

Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

215 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Avg 4.5 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
More about Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

