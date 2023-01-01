Noodle salad in Anaheim
Bowl and Plate Eatery - 918 Magnolia Ave Unit B
918 South Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim
|Larb Noodle Salad
|$15.95
Organic Mixed Green / Rice Noodle / Ground Chicken / Rice Powder / Chili / Red Onion / Green Onion / Mint Leaf / Spicy Lime Dressing
2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim
|Soba Noodle Salad
|$15.00
A bed of baby field greens with fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crema, fresh blue cheese crumble tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze. Add garlic chicken breast for $5
**Contains Nuts**