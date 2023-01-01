Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve noodle salad

Item pic

 

Bowl and Plate Eatery - 918 Magnolia Ave Unit B

918 South Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Larb Noodle Salad$15.95
Organic Mixed Green / Rice Noodle / Ground Chicken / Rice Powder / Chili / Red Onion / Green Onion / Mint Leaf / Spicy Lime Dressing
More about Bowl and Plate Eatery - 918 Magnolia Ave Unit B
Item pic

 

2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015

2210 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soba Noodle Salad$15.00
A bed of baby field greens with fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crema, fresh blue cheese crumble tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette and a balsamic glaze. Add garlic chicken breast for $5
**Contains Nuts**
More about 2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Flat Iron Steaks

Nachos

Pork Chops

Chicken Fried Rice

Garlic Parmesan

Chocolate Cake

Steak Bowls

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1095 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston