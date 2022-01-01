Patty melts in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve patty melts

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Patty Melt$11.99
½ lb. beef patty topped with American cheese, sautéed onions on grilled rye bread.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Katsu

California Rolls

Teriyaki Chicken

Short Ribs

Brisket

Chicken Teriyaki

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston