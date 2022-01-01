Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve pies

Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie (slice)$4.95
homeamde style sweet potato pie
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Pot Pie$18.95
baked fresh throughout the day | rustic vegetables | flaky crust | cream gravy
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$6.99
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
Smoke & Fire Social Eatery - Anaheim image

 

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim

195 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mud Pie$7.00
More about Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Gyoza

Cheesecake

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Curry

Karaage

Turkey Melts

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston