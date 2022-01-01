Pies in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve pies
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Sweet Potato Pie (slice)
|$4.95
homeamde style sweet potato pie
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Turkey Pot Pie
|$18.95
baked fresh throughout the day | rustic vegetables | flaky crust | cream gravy
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Apple Pie
|$6.99