Pork chops in Anaheim

Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Smothered Pork Chops
|$16.95
Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills
5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim
|Two Pork Chops & Eggs
|$16.99
Two pork chops and three eggs any style. Served with your choice of golden hash browns, O'Brien potatoes, cottage cheese or tomatoes and toast with jelly or two pancakes.
|Center Cut Pan Fried Pork Chops
|$16.99
Two plump and juicy 6oz pork chops, charbroiled to perfection and served with our tangy applesauce.