Rice balls in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Rice Balls
Anaheim restaurants that serve rice balls
BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES
ROBA NOODLE
2626 West La Palma Avenue, Anaheim
Avg 4.2
(357 reviews)
Blue Crab Rice Ball
$5.50
More about ROBA NOODLE
Chilakimchi's
2117 E. Ball Rd., Anaheim
No reviews yet
Chilakimchi's Fried Rice Ball
$3.00
Choice of Mexican street corn or mozzarella. Server with your choice of sauce
More about Chilakimchi's
