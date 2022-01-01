Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice balls in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve rice balls

BBQ • SUSHI • NOODLES

ROBA NOODLE

2626 West La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blue Crab Rice Ball$5.50
More about ROBA NOODLE
Chilakimchi's

2117 E. Ball Rd., Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilakimchi's Fried Rice Ball$3.00
Choice of Mexican street corn or mozzarella. Server with your choice of sauce
More about Chilakimchi's

