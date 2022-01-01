Rice bowls in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve rice bowls
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Rollin Rice Bowl
|$13.95
tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, rice, rollin sauce & spicy mayo.
served w/ miso soup.
*no substitutions or modifications*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
|Rockin Rice Bowl
|$13.95
salmon, shrimp tempura, krab, rice, eel sauce & spicy mayo.
served w/ miso soup.
*no substitutions or modifications*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Aburi Chashu Rice Bowl
|$11.25
Seared chashu pork with yakitori sauce over rice topped with red ginger green onion and tajin pepper.