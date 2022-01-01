Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve rice bowls

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Rollin Rice Bowl$13.95
tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy krab, rice, rollin sauce & spicy mayo.
served w/ miso soup.
*no substitutions or modifications*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Rockin Rice Bowl$13.95
salmon, shrimp tempura, krab, rice, eel sauce & spicy mayo.
served w/ miso soup.
*no substitutions or modifications*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Aburi Chashu Rice Bowl$11.25
Seared chashu pork with yakitori sauce over rice topped with red ginger green onion and tajin pepper.
Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
Red Beans & Rice Bowl$11.45
slow simmered red beans, andouille and mild italian sauce, served with garlic rice
