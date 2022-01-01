Salmon rolls in Anaheim
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|[GF] Baked Salmon Roll (8pc)
|$15.95
in: gluten free krab
top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce
served w/tamari if requested in option below
(extra tamari available at an extra charge)
*only customization listed below allowed*
**🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil**
*⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
|Salmon Hand Roll (1pc)
|$6.50
in: salmon, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish*
|Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)
|$7.95
spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil*