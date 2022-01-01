Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve salmon rolls

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
[GF] Baked Salmon Roll (8pc)$15.95
in: gluten free krab
top: baked salmon & spicy mayo, gluten free eel sauce
served w/tamari if requested in option below
(extra tamari available at an extra charge)
*only customization listed below allowed*
**🦐 contains shellfish & soy / spicy mayo contains sesame oil**
*⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
Salmon Hand Roll (1pc)$6.50
​in: salmon, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish*
Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)$7.95
spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy salmon contains sesame oil*
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
Zabon Ramen

440 S.Anaheim Blvd, #202-203, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Roll with Salmon$10.95
Classic California Roll comes with crabmeat, avocado and Japanese cucumber topped with salmon
More about Zabon Ramen

