Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Assorted Sashimi (12pc)$23.95
12pc chef's choice - fish only, no rice
[🚫🌾 gluten-free option}
*🍣 contains raw fish*
Sashimi Salad$14.95
assorted sashimi, salad, avocado, cucumber w/japanese citrus dressing
*contains raw fish*
Salmon Sashimi (5pc)$11.95
5pc sake - fish only, no rice
[🚫🌾 gluten free]​
*🍣 contains raw fish*
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill-Anaheim Hills

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sashimi$4.99
Salmon Sashimi$4.99
More about Fuji Grill-Anaheim Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Patty Melts

Chicken Teriyaki

Skirt Steaks

Rice Cake

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Fajitas

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1011 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston