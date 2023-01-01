Sashimi in Anaheim
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe - 140 West Center Street Promenade
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Assorted Sashimi (12pc)
|$23.95
12pc chef's choice - fish only, no rice
[🚫🌾 gluten-free option}
*🍣 contains raw fish*
|Sashimi Salad
|$14.95
assorted sashimi, salad, avocado, cucumber w/japanese citrus dressing
*contains raw fish*
|Salmon Sashimi (5pc)
|$11.95
5pc sake - fish only, no rice
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*🍣 contains raw fish*