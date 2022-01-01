Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Scallop Roll (8pc - BAKED)$13.95
in: krab
top: baked scallop & spicy mayo, eel sauce
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish / spicy mayo contains sesame oil*
*⏱ requires 10-15 min baking time*
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Scallop Bowl$11.95
Baked Scallop & Crab Edamame (Soy Beans) on a bed of Sushi Rice Garnished with Eel Sauce Masago Green Onions Sesame Seeds Wasabi and Ginger
More about Fuji Grill
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Cheddar Scallop Potato$8.00
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Cheese Fries

Chicken Fried Steaks

Garlic Bread

Egg Rolls

Karaage

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston