Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp burritos in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Shrimp Burritos
Anaheim restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
West Coast Hibachi -
2033 South State College Boulevard, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Hibachi Burrito Shrimp
$15.00
More about West Coast Hibachi -
Mi Casa Mexicana - Anaheim
630 West Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$9.99
More about Mi Casa Mexicana - Anaheim
Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim
Chicken Fried Steaks
Crispy Chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Chili
Salmon Salad
Cake
Bread Pudding
Salmon
More near Anaheim to explore
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Garden Grove
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston