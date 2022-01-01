Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Yakitori

185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Curry Rice$11.25
Curry sauce with rice with 3 pieces of deep-fried breaded shrimp.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Silk Road Asian Bistro - 915 S Harbor Blvd

915 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
Our famous egg fried rice comes wok-tossed with shrimp, fresh carrots, bean sprouts, and green onion
More about Silk Road Asian Bistro - 915 S Harbor Blvd
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee image

 

J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice- Cơm Chiên Tom$12.95
More about J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Clams

Salmon Rolls

Teriyaki Chicken

Ceviche

Chai Lattes

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston