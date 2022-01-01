Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura (4pc)$7.95
deep fried shrimp w/tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura Udon$13.95
thick, chewy flour noodles w/3pc shrimp tempura, fried tofu, fish cake & mushroom in dashi broth
*dashi broth = fish stock*
*no substitutions or modifications*
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll (1pc)$5.50
in: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)$10.50
Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4pcs Shrimp Tempura$7.99
4pcs Fried Shrimp Tempura
More about Fuji Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Chicken Caesar Salad

Belgian Waffles

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Curry

Calamari

Miso Soup

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston