Shrimp tempura in Anaheim

SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Shrimp Tempura (4pc)
|$7.95
deep fried shrimp w/tempura sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$13.95
thick, chewy flour noodles w/3pc shrimp tempura, fried tofu, fish cake & mushroom in dashi broth
*dashi broth = fish stock*
*no substitutions or modifications*
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll (1pc)
|$5.50
in: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍥 does NOT contain raw fish*
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)
|$10.50
|Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice
|$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.