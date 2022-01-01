Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Slider (single)$3.65
Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)$10.95
Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Sliders$15.95
crispy onions | horseradish cream
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keno's Sliders$9.99
Three of our mini sandwiches. Our Angus beef patty
topped with cheese and grilled onions.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Cheeseburgers

Veggie Rolls

Waffles

Pretzels

Chicken Teriyaki

Fried Rice

Turkey Melts

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston