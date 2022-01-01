Sliders in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve sliders
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Pulled Pork Slider (single)
|$3.65
Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce
|Pulled Pork Sliders (trio)
|$10.95
Organic brioche, slow roasted pork,signature BBQ sauce
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim
|Short Rib Sliders
|$15.95
crispy onions | horseradish cream