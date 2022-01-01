Sweet potato fries in Anaheim
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
338 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.45
Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blake's Place
2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim
|Sweet Potato Fries