Sweet potato fries in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

338 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (9318 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
More about Umami Burger
Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.45
Freshly seasoed sweet potato fries
More about Georgia's Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Blake's Place
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink

