Tuna rolls in Anaheim
Anaheim restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Rollin Sushi Cafe
SUSHI
Rollin Sushi Cafe
140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim
|Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)
|$7.95
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)
|$6.50
in: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
|Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)
|$6.50
in: tuna, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish*