Tuna rolls in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SUSHI

Rollin Sushi Cafe

140 West Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)$7.95
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)$6.50
in: spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish / spicy tuna contains sesame oil*
Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)$6.50
in: tuna, avocado, cucumber
cone-shaped w/sushi rice & seaweed
[🚫🌾 gluten free]
*only customization listed below allowed*
*🍣 contains raw fish*
Fuji Grill image

 

Fuji Grill

5655 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll 8pcs$7.95
Fresh Ground Spicy Tuna Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice
Spicy Tuna Roll 4pcs$4.95
Fresh Ground Spicy Tuna Avocado Rolled in Nori (Seaweed Wrap) & Sushi Rice
