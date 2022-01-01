Turkey clubs in Anaheim

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blake's Place image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blake's Place

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Breast Sandwich$12.59
Thick sliced smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a French roll
More about Blake's Place
Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills image

 

Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich$13.29
sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Hot Oven Turkey Breast Sandwich$13.99
all white meat turkey served open face with turkey gravy, on two slices of white bread real mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
More about Keno's Restaurant - Anaheim Hills

