Wontons in Anaheim

Anaheim restaurants
Anaheim restaurants that serve wontons

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

185 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Wonton$7.25
Seven pieces. Deep Fried wonton with pork filling.
Fried Shrimp Wonton$7.25
Seven pieces. Deep Fried wonton with shrimp and pork filling.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim

Avg 4.3 (3725 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Wontons$10.95
cucumber noodles | watermelon | red onion | radish | cilantro | black sesame seeds | citrus vinaigrette
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3742 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cream Cheese Wonton$9.50
Served with sweet chili sauce. Contains dairy product. Made with real cream cheese. (Vegetarian, not vegan)
More about Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

