Anatolia Cafe

Turkish Cuisne, Turkish Food, Middle East, Food, Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

2270 Lee Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Lentil Soup$7.00
Pureed red lentils .. Veggie
Bag of Pita$5.00
Shepherd Salad$10.00
Hummus$8.00
Chicken Kebab$19.00
Baklava$8.00
Babaganoush$10.00
Filet Mignon Kebab$22.00
Doner "Shawarma"$20.00
Mixed Grill$32.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2270 Lee Rd

Cleveland Heights OH

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

