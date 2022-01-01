Go
Anatolia Mediterranean & Grill

185 Hempstead Ave

Popular Items

Anatolia Special Mix$29.95
Combination of lamb adana, lamb shish, chicken adana and chicken shish. Served with rice and house salad
Falafel Platter$16.95
Six pieces of falafel, deep fried and served with hummus, rice and house salad
Chicken Shish Kebab$18.95
Tender chunks of chicken marinated with our special spices and herbs. Served with rice and house salad
Chicken Adana Kebab$18.95
Char-grilled chopped chicken seasoned with spices and herbs. Served with rice and house salad
Red Lentil Soup$6.95
Pureed red lentils, onions, carrots, garlic, butter, tomato paste, cumin, black pepper, and dry mint
Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Shish Sandwich$9.95
Pita$1.00
Lamb Adana Kebab$21.95
Slightly seasoned hand-chopped lamb flavored with red bell peppers and grilled on skewers. Served with rice and house salad
Lahmacun (2 Pieces)$10.00
Turkish thin dough meat pie topped with a blend of ground lamb and spices. Served with parsley, tomatoes, onion and lemon
Location

West Hempstead NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

