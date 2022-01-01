Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Traditional coffee, espresso & tea with a few of our unique signature drinks and a light breakfast menu. Coffees sourced from some of best roasters in Pittsburgh, our region and other areas of the U.S.
1032 5th Ave • $
1032 5th Ave
Coraopolis PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
