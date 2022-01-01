Anchor Inn and Marina
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3425 COUNTY ROAD 30
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
3425 COUNTY ROAD 30, Watkins Glen NY 14891
Nearby restaurants
Jerlandos Pizza Co
Come in and enjoy!
Stonecat Cafe
Regional Cuisine & Bar
Atlas Bowl
The perfect social destination, complete with ample dining room seating, good eats, cocktail bar, old-school bowling and chic decor.
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!