Cocktails, Beer, Comfort food, and Music!

628 Water St

Popular Items

Uncle Gino's Italian Beef$13.50
Slow Roasted Italian peppered beef. Served with provolone cheese, and pepperoncini
Classic Wedge Salad$8.00
Crisp iceberg lettuce with homestyle bleu cheese dressing, topped with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese
Fries
Choice of: Traditional S&P, island teriyaki, hot w/ bleu cheese, or garlic truffle
Mamá's Torta$13.50
Our take on the traditional Mexican sandwich! Made with green chile pork, chorizo black beans, queso fresco, bacon, avocado, pickled onions & jalapenos. Served wet (juicy pork and extra sauce) or dry
Smash Burger$6.50
4oz seasoned patty with homemade pickles, american cheese, served with Anchor Sauce on a brioche bun.
Customize it!!
Wings
Choice of: Island teriyaki, hot w/ bleu cheese, or garlic truffle
Fry Bread Taco$12.50
Fresh and light, 2 homemade fry-bread tacos with pulled green chile pork, bacon, chopped lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onions & jalapenos
Anchor Burger$13.50
Our signature dish! Full flavor seasoned 8oz patty, topped with bacon, green chile, whiskey onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our home made pickles
Pub Dog$6.00
Jumbo Nash beef dog, served on an amoroso roll
Chowder
Chowder like you’ve never had! Clam chowder with bacon, andouille sausage, and red potatoes
628 Water St

Port Townsend WA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
