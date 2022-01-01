Chicken salad in Anchorage
Anchorage restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about FIRETAP ALEHOUSE
FIRETAP ALEHOUSE
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr, Anchorage
|Chicken Salad
Cranberry and walnut chicken salad.
More about Peppercinis Catering
Peppercinis Catering
239 E 26th Avenue, Anchorage
|Almond Ginger Chicken Salad
|$2.99
PRICE IS PER PERSON. MINIMUM OF 15.
Peppercinis signature salad. Savory marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, toasted almond slices, wasabi crusted peas, celery, chow mien noodles on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with sesame ginger dressing.
|Chicken Pasta Salad
|$2.99
PRICE IS PER PERSON. MINIMUM OF 15.
Peppercinis signature pasta salad. Penne pasta, chicken, toasted almonds, celery tossed in our home made buttermilk ranch