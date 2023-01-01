Chicken wraps in Anchorage
Anchorage restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about 49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
717 W 3rd Avenue, Anchorage
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$15.99
Tender grilled chicken with melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, applewood-smoked peppered bacon, lettuce, diced tomato and chipotle mayo. Served with a side salad.
More about Firetap Alehouse
Firetap Alehouse
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr, Anchorage
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$17.50
Sliced chicken breast, ancho chili sauce, roasted onions & peppers, black bean & corn relish, mozzarella, cheddar. Sour cream, salsa, guacamole on the side.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$17.50
Grilled chicken breast, Caesar dressing, tri-colored peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, Parmesan. Blackened chicken on request.