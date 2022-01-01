Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Anchorage

Go
Anchorage restaurants
Toast

Anchorage restaurants that serve coleslaw

Peppercinis Catering image

 

Peppercinis Catering

239 E 26th Avenue, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.49
PRICE IS PER PERSON. MINIMUM OF 15.
Classic slaw with crispy cabbage freshly mixed in a slightly sweet dressing.
More about Peppercinis Catering
Item pic

 

Spinz

3024 Mt. View Dr. #108, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Agave-Lime Coleslaw
Agave-Lime Coleslaw
More about Spinz

