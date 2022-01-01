Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Anchorage
/
Anchorage
/
Cookies
Anchorage restaurants that serve cookies
Firetap Alehouse
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr, Anchorage
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$9.00
Chocolate chip cookie, Alaska Supreme vanilla ice cream.
Cookies And Cream ice cream
$4.00
More about Firetap Alehouse
Spenards Grinds
3208 Spenard Road, Anchorage
No reviews yet
Cookie
$2.50
More about Spenards Grinds
