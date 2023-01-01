Fritters in Anchorage
Anchorage restaurants that serve fritters
More about BBQ Kitch'n - 10950 O'Malley Centre Drive-Behind Firetap in the back parking lot
BBQ Kitch'n - 10950 O'Malley Centre Drive-Behind Firetap in the back parking lot
10950 O'Malley Centre Drive, Anchorage
|Korn Fritters w/honey butter
|$12.50
famous Korn fritters & honey butter
|Korn Fritters
|$4.95
More about 49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
717 W 3rd Avenue, Anchorage
|16oz Can Apple Fritter
|$5.00
Taking a sip of this doughnut delight is just like biting into an apple fritter fresh from your local doughnut shop: cinnamon, icing, caramel, and vanilla harmonize with the sweet and slightly tangy notes of caramelized Granny Smith apples.
|Growler Apple Fritter
|$16.00
|4 Pack Apple Fritter Ale
|$16.00