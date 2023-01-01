Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Anchorage

Anchorage restaurants
Anchorage restaurants that serve prime ribs

49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue

717 W 3rd Avenue, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Prime Rib$38.99
A mouthwatering 16oz hand cut, Alderwood smoked prime rib served with au jus, garlic smashed potatoes and asparagus.
More about 49th State Brewing - Anchorage - 717 W 3rd Avenue
Item pic

 

Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue

239 E 26th Avenue, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Christmas Prime Rib Dinner$230.00
Boneless Prime Rib,
Loaded Mash Potatoes,
Panko Crusted Mac & Cheese,
Green Beans with Bacon,
Rolls and Butter,
Six Home Made Cupcakes,
Serves 5-7 People,
****If ordering Delivery, Enter Address in Special Notes section****
Christmas Prime Rib and Ham Dinner$260.00
Boneless Prime Rib
And
Honey Glazed Honey ham,
Loaded Mash Potatoes,
Panko Crusted Mac & Cheese,
Green Beans with Bacon,
Rolls and Butter,
Six Home Made Cupcakes,
Serves 5-7 People.
****If ordering Delivery, Enter Address in Special Notes section****
More about Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue

