Tacos in Anchorage

Anchorage restaurants
Anchorage restaurants that serve tacos

FIRETAP ALEHOUSE

10950 O'Malley Centre Dr, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$17.50
Romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, diced red onion, black bean & corn relish, corn chips, ranch dressing. Choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or blackened chicken.
More about FIRETAP ALEHOUSE
Peppercinis Catering

239 E 26th Avenue, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Bar$14.99
PRICE IS PER PERSON. MINIMUM OF 15.
Served with your choice of Chicken or Steak, also includes Rice, vegetarian refried beans, corn and flour tortillas and all the fixings. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour cream, Guacamole, and Salsa.
More about Peppercinis Catering

Map

Map

