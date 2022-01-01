Tacos in Anchorage
Anchorage restaurants that serve tacos
FIRETAP ALEHOUSE
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr, Anchorage
|Taco Salad
|$17.50
Romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, diced red onion, black bean & corn relish, corn chips, ranch dressing. Choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or blackened chicken.
Peppercinis Catering
239 E 26th Avenue, Anchorage
|Taco Bar
|$14.99
PRICE IS PER PERSON. MINIMUM OF 15.
Served with your choice of Chicken or Steak, also includes Rice, vegetarian refried beans, corn and flour tortillas and all the fixings. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour cream, Guacamole, and Salsa.