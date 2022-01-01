Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Anchorage

Anchorage restaurants
Anchorage restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

 

Fresh Bowl Kitchen

545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$12.99
add your 2 favorite Toppings
More about Fresh Bowl Kitchen
Ryuu Bowl image

SUSHI

Ryuu Bowl

1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120, Anchorage

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$14.99
Japanese Style Gilled Chicken.
More about Ryuu Bowl

