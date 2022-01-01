Go
Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor

Come enjoy lakeside dining at The Anchorage, located at the heart of Sunapee Harbor. Sit back and relax on our deck overlooking the lake while indulging in our delicious dishes and keeping cool with a cold beverage.

71 Main St

Popular Items

Garlic Cheddar Curds$6.00
Breaded, deep fried cheddar bites served with marinara.
The New England Favorite$15.00
Filet of haddock lightly battered and fried. Served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon and two sides.
Cowboy Burger$12.00
The Frankster$12.00
Chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. Choice of grilled, blackened, or fried chicken.
Bowl Of New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Served with oyster crackers.
Louisiana Style Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo and creole mustard on a toasted hoagie roll.
Firecracker Shrimp$10.00
Large shrimp battered and deep fried. Tossed in a mildly spicy sauce and topped with green onions. Served on a bed of shredded lettuce.
Reuben$10.00
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on grilled marble rye with thousand island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
Anchorage Burger$9.00
8 oz. Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with green peppers and onions with a blend of cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Location

71 Main St

Sunapee NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
