Anchors Aweigh Dive Bar
Drop your anchor at the door and stay awhile!
179 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Location
179 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Deerfield Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Niran's Kitchen And Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine
Authentic Homestyle Laos and Asian Cuisine's and sushi Bar
El Jefe Luchador
Hardcore Mexican Street Food with a chef-driven flair.
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill
Barracuda offers a unique fusion of Brazilian cuisine and seafood delights in Deerfield Beach. In addition to our delicious cuisine, Barracuda offers authentic caipirinha's in twelve different flavors and a variety of live bands Tuesday through Sunday.
Luigi Di Roma
Come in and enjoy!