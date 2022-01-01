Go
Toast

Ancora

All day brunch, craft lattes + coffee beverages, egg sandwiches & more! *Vegetarian, vegan, + gluten-friendly options*
*Kitchen closes at 3 pm daily*

107 King Street



Popular Items

Coffee
Hella Stella$11.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, and boom boom sauce on a Stella's Hot + Spicy Roll.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Basic BEC$10.00
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, muenster, and garlic aioli on an english muffin.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2)!*
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
Honey Bacon Biscuit$10.00
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar, chives, and sriracha honey on a house-made biscuit.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, pico de gallo, pepperjack, salsa roja, and your choice of protein inside a tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Cold Brew
Mint Cold Brew
Cold brew + housemade mint syrup and a splash of cream. **Please specify if you want made with non dairy milk**
Location

107 King Street

Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
