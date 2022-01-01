Go
Currently offering curbside pickup!
All day brunch, craft lattes + coffee beverages, egg sandwiches & more!
*Vegetarian, vegan, + gluten-friendly options*
*Kitchen closes at 3 pm daily*

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

611 N Sherman Ave

Avg 4 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Hella Stella$11.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, and boom boom sauce on a Stella's Hot + Spicy Roll.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Cold Brew
Coffee
Basic BEC$10.00
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, muenster, and garlic aioli on an english muffin.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Honey Bacon Biscuit$10.00
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar, chives and sriracha honey on a biscuit.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Egg, pepperjack, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and the protein of your choice, inside a flour tortilla. (Chorizo, sausage or veggie sausage)
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2.50)!*
Madison WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
