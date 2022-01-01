Go
Toast

Andale Mexican Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

21 North Santa Cruz Avene

No reviews yet

Location

21 North Santa Cruz Avene

los Gatos CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Épernay Bistro

No reviews yet

French Bistro

The Pastaria & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

No reviews yet

Homemade, fresh, local ingredients and passion for traditional Mexican savor.
Whether you choose to order take-out, our delivery services, or dine-in, your taste buds will transport you to México.

The Lexington House

No reviews yet

A modern American restaurant, Chef de Cuisine Glenn Baldemor is in tune to the seasons with his ever changing menu. Dishes are encouraged to be shared and experienced by everyone. Our craft cocktail program and carefully curated spirits & wine list are definitely sure to impress.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston