Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

For the safety of our guests and employees please wear a mask when entering. Hand sanitizer is provided at both entrances. We are wiping down the counter and touch screen after each guest however encourage ordering online ahead of time for takeout. Our employees are now required to wear masks.

6 N Santa Cruz Ave

Popular Items

Tacos Mexicanos (3)$12.00
Soft Organic Corn Tortillas, Choice of Filling, Cilantro, Onions. Choice of Salsa
Andale Burrito$10.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
Make your own.
Mesquite Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
Andale Tostada Salad$14.00
Choice of filling, mixed greens, avocado, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, cucumber, mango, bell peppers, avocado dressing, crispy flour tortilla shell
Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)$15.00
Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.
Grilled Fajitas$14.00
Choice of protein, beans, rice, guac, pico de gallo.
Andale Burrito Supremo$12.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, guac, crema, cheese, salsa, tortilla chips
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
Nachos$10.00
Cheese, beans, guac, pico, queso fresco, crema
Location

6 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
