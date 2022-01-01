Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Anderson restaurants you'll love

Go
Anderson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Anderson

Anderson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Scroll right

Must-try Anderson restaurants

Players Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Players Pizza

2305 balls ferry rd, Anderson

Avg 4.2 (751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Weekend Special Xl 1 Topping$19.99
Monday/ Tuesday Large 1 Topping$16.99
Ranch$0.50
More about Players Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Shasta Pizza Co.

1713 Bruce street, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Ranch$1.00
Lg Make Your Own$15.99
Cheesy Bread Sticks$5.25
More about Shasta Pizza Co.
All Stars Sports Bar image

 

All Stars Sports Bar

2659 Balls Ferry Rd., Anderson

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about All Stars Sports Bar
Map

More near Anderson to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Redding

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston