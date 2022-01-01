Anderson restaurants you'll love
More about Art's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art's Pizza
2027 Broadway St, Anderson
|Popular items
|Large Around The World Pizza
|$22.00
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
|Stromboli
|$8.45
Served open with our tomato sauce topped with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Pepperoni covered with cheese
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$4.70
Garlic toast covered in Mozzarella dashed with oregano and it comes with a cup of marinara sauce.
More about The Edge
The Edge
519 Golf Club Road, Anderson
|Popular items
|Fried Cod Platter
|$15.00
Beer battered & fried to perfection
served with tartar sauce
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken over mixed greens tossed in our homemade cranberry & poppy seed dressing with cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans, & feta cheese
|Indiana Tenderloin
|$11.00
Hand cut fresh pork tenderloin just the way you like it breaded or grilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
More about Lantern House Asian Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lantern House Asian Bistro
4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD, Anderson
|Popular items
|Crispy Honey Chicken
|$11.95
|Pork Egg Roll
|$3.50
|Hand Folded Crab Wontons
|$4.25
More about 1925 PubHouse at Grandview
1925 PubHouse at Grandview
1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson
|Popular items
|BYOB
|$11.50
½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings
|Fried Tenderloin
|$11.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite- Hand Cut and Hand Breaded Pork with your choice of toppings.
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$16.50
Four Jumbo, All Natural Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce
More about TM Nortons
TM Nortons
3315 Cherry Rd, Anderson
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$3.00
Good ol american hot dog!
|Chicken Pesto
|$9.00
Locally raised chicken we smoke right here at the brewery with delicious pesto sauce and your choice of cheese!
|Ham & Cheese
|$9.00
Sliced ham and your choice of cheese!
More about The Toast Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Toast Cafe
28 E 13th St, Anderson
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Deluxe Sandwich
|$8.19
More about Riviera Maya Mexican Grill
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill
1721 E 60th St, Anderson
|Popular items
|Temporary Charge Dinner
|$1.50
|Nachos Supremos Special
|$9.99
|Rasberry
|$0.75
More about Fiesta Bar & Restaurant
Fiesta Bar & Restaurant
2618 Pitt St, Anderson
More about Oakley Brothers Distillery
Oakley Brothers Distillery
34 W 8th Street, Anderson