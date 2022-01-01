Anderson restaurants you'll love

Must-try Anderson restaurants

Art's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art's Pizza

2027 Broadway St, Anderson

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Around The World Pizza$22.00
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Stromboli$8.45
Served open with our tomato sauce topped with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Pepperoni covered with cheese
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.70
Garlic toast covered in Mozzarella dashed with oregano and it comes with a cup of marinara sauce.
More about Art's Pizza
The Edge image

 

The Edge

519 Golf Club Road, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cod Platter$15.00
Beer battered & fried to perfection
served with tartar sauce
Cranberry Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken over mixed greens tossed in our homemade cranberry & poppy seed dressing with cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans, & feta cheese
Indiana Tenderloin$11.00
Hand cut fresh pork tenderloin just the way you like it breaded or grilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
More about The Edge
Lantern House Asian Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lantern House Asian Bistro

4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD, Anderson

Avg 4.6 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Honey Chicken$11.95
Pork Egg Roll$3.50
Hand Folded Crab Wontons$4.25
More about Lantern House Asian Bistro
1925 PubHouse at Grandview image

 

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYOB$11.50
½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings
Fried Tenderloin$11.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite- Hand Cut and Hand Breaded Pork with your choice of toppings.
Chicken Tender Dinner$16.50
Four Jumbo, All Natural Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce
More about 1925 PubHouse at Grandview
TM Nortons image

 

TM Nortons

3315 Cherry Rd, Anderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Dog$3.00
Good ol american hot dog!
Chicken Pesto$9.00
Locally raised chicken we smoke right here at the brewery with delicious pesto sauce and your choice of cheese!
Ham & Cheese$9.00
Sliced ham and your choice of cheese!
More about TM Nortons
Art's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art's Pizza

4762 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Around The World Pizza$22.00
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Roast Beef$8.45
Our famous Italian Roast Beef in it's broth with Green Peppers
X-Large Around The World Pizza$27.25
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
More about Art's Pizza
The Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Toast Cafe

28 E 13th St, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (681 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Deluxe Sandwich$8.19
More about The Toast Cafe
JIMBO'S image

FRENCH FRIES

JIMBO'S

3100 Main St, Anderson

Avg 4.1 (383 reviews)
Takeout
More about JIMBO'S
La Nueva Charreada image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nueva Charreada

1805 University Blvd, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (560 reviews)
Takeout
More about La Nueva Charreada
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill image

 

Riviera Maya Mexican Grill

1721 E 60th St, Anderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Temporary Charge Dinner$1.50
Nachos Supremos Special$9.99
Rasberry$0.75
More about Riviera Maya Mexican Grill
Fiesta Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fiesta Bar & Restaurant

2618 Pitt St, Anderson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fiesta Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Oakley Brothers Distillery

34 W 8th Street, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Oakley Brothers Distillery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Anderson

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

