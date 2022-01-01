Anderson American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Anderson

The Edge image

 

The Edge

519 Golf Club Road, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Indiana Tenderloin$11.00
Hand cut fresh pork tenderloin just the way you like it breaded or grilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Cranberry Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken over mixed greens tossed in our homemade cranberry & poppy seed dressing with cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans, & feta cheese
Fried Cod Platter$15.00
Beer battered & fried to perfection
served with tartar sauce
More about The Edge
1925 PubHouse at Grandview image

 

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Adobo Nachos$11.75
Fried Tortilla Chips, Marinated Adobo Chicken, Red Beans, White Queso, Cilantro and Lime Garnish.
Fried Tenderloin$11.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite- Hand Cut and Hand Breaded Pork with your choice of toppings.
House Salad Large$7.50
Salad toppings include Tomatoes, Carrots, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Red Onion and Croutons. Please select one dressing and list any items to remove in Special Instructions.
More about 1925 PubHouse at Grandview
The Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Toast Cafe

28 E 13th St, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (681 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Deluxe Sandwich$8.19
More about The Toast Cafe

