Anderson American restaurants you'll love

The Edge
519 Golf Club Road, Anderson
|Popular items
|Indiana Tenderloin
|$11.00
Hand cut fresh pork tenderloin just the way you like it breaded or grilled & topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced grilled chicken over mixed greens tossed in our homemade cranberry & poppy seed dressing with cucumbers, dried cranberries, pecans, & feta cheese
|Fried Cod Platter
|$15.00
Beer battered & fried to perfection
served with tartar sauce
1925 PubHouse at Grandview
1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson
|Popular items
|Chicken Adobo Nachos
|$11.75
Fried Tortilla Chips, Marinated Adobo Chicken, Red Beans, White Queso, Cilantro and Lime Garnish.
|Fried Tenderloin
|$11.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite- Hand Cut and Hand Breaded Pork with your choice of toppings.
|House Salad Large
|$7.50
Salad toppings include Tomatoes, Carrots, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Red Onion and Croutons. Please select one dressing and list any items to remove in Special Instructions.