Buffalo chicken pizza in Anderson

Anderson restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Art's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art's Pizza

2027 Broadway St, Anderson

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.40
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.50
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$26.75
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Item pic

 

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$8.00
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
Ranch Dressing, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce
Art's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art's Pizza

4762 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
X-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$26.75
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.50
Seasoned Chicken, Bacon and Onions on top of Buffalo Ranch sauce covered with Mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheese, then drizzled with Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce
Mini Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.75
