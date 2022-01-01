Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannellonis in Anderson

Go
Anderson restaurants
Toast

Anderson restaurants that serve cannellonis

Art's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art's Pizza - Broadway

2027 Broadway St, Anderson

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannelloni Bites$6.95
More about Art's Pizza - Broadway
Art's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art's Pizza - Scatterfield

4762 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannelloni Bites$6.95
More about Art's Pizza - Scatterfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Anderson

Stromboli

Spinach Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried Ravioli

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Anderson to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston