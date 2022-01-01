Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Anderson
/
Anderson
/
Carrot Cake
Anderson restaurants that serve carrot cake
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lantern House Asian Bistro
4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD, Anderson
Avg 4.6
(1152 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$5.00
More about Lantern House Asian Bistro
1925 PubHouse at Grandview
1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$8.50
More about 1925 PubHouse at Grandview
