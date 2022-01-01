Chicken tenders in Anderson
Anderson restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Edge
The Edge
519 Golf Club Road, Anderson
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
3 chicken tenders with choice of
dipping sauce and one side
More about 1925 PubHouse at Grandview
1925 PubHouse at Grandview
1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$16.50
Four Jumbo, All Natural Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.75
All-Natural Plump Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with Choice of Dipping Sauce