Chicken wraps in Anderson

Anderson restaurants
Anderson restaurants that serve chicken wraps

1925 PubHouse

1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, and Ranch inside of a Large Tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.50
Grilled or Breaded Fried Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend and Homemade Ranch
**Served with our PubHouse Homemade Chips. Side Substitutions Carry a Small Upcharge.
Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.50
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, and Homemade Ranch
Montana Mike's Steakhouse - Anderson, IN

6370 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Wrap$12.99
Flame grilled chicken breast melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon wrapped in a warm tortilla with ranch dressing.
Comes with a choice of fries or our house made potato chips
