Chicken wraps in Anderson
Anderson restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about 1925 PubHouse
1925 PubHouse
1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, and Ranch inside of a Large Tortilla.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled or Breaded Fried Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend and Homemade Ranch
**Served with our PubHouse Homemade Chips. Side Substitutions Carry a Small Upcharge.
|Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.50
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, and Homemade Ranch
More about Montana Mike's Steakhouse - Anderson, IN
Montana Mike's Steakhouse - Anderson, IN
6370 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson
|Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Flame grilled chicken breast melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and bacon wrapped in a warm tortilla with ranch dressing.
Comes with a choice of fries or our house made potato chips