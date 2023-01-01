Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Anderson

Anderson restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street

2618 Pitt Street, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

La Nueva Charreada

1805 University Blvd, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (560 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$3.99
More about La Nueva Charreada

