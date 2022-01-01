Philly cheesesteaks in Anderson
Anderson restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Art's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art's Pizza
2027 Broadway St, Anderson
|X-Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$28.25
Seasoned Philly meat with fresh Green Peppers, Onion, and Mushrooms on top of our Italian seasoned sauce and covered with Mozzarella
|Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$18.90
|Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$10.00
More about Art's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art's Pizza
4762 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson
|X-Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$28.25
|Mini Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$11.25
|Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$23.00
