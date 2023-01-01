Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Anderson

Anderson restaurants
Anderson restaurants that serve taco salad

Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street

2618 Pitt Street, Anderson

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad Lunch$7.99
Taco Salad$8.29
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled
with your choice of beef or
chicken, lettuce, then garnished
with cheese, sour cream,
guacamole, and tomatoes
Fajita Taco Salad$0.00
Taco shell stuffed with beans,
fajitas & cheese dip covered with
lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo,
guacamole & shredded cheese
Chicken - 10.99.
Steak or Mixture - 12.99
FRENCH FRIES

La Nueva Charreada

1805 University Blvd, Anderson

Avg 4.5 (560 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.29
