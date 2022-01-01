Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Anderson

Anderson restaurants
Toast

Anderson restaurants that serve tacos

Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street

2618 Pitt Street, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos (2)$8.99
Tacos ( Fish or Shrimp) 3$14.99
Taco Asada (4)$12.99
More about Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street
1925 PubHouse

1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Fish Taco$13.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite! 2 Hand Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle and Cilantro Slaw, w/ Lime Wedge.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$13.75
Our Classic Firecracker Shrimp Taco-fied! Crispy Shrimp Topped with Firecracker Slaw, and a Sriracha Drizzle.
Grilled Mahi Tacos$14.75
Two Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos, House Pico de Gallo, Romaine, and Avocado Lime Creama. Garnished with Fresh Cilantro
More about 1925 PubHouse

