Tacos in Anderson

Fiesta Bar & Mexican Cuisine - 2618 Pitt Street
2618 Pitt Street, Anderson
|Tacos (2)
|$8.99
|Tacos ( Fish or Shrimp) 3
|$14.99
|Taco Asada (4)
|$12.99
1925 PubHouse
1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson
|Fried Fish Taco
|$13.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite! 2 Hand Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle and Cilantro Slaw, w/ Lime Wedge.
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$13.75
Our Classic Firecracker Shrimp Taco-fied! Crispy Shrimp Topped with Firecracker Slaw, and a Sriracha Drizzle.
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$14.75
Two Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos, House Pico de Gallo, Romaine, and Avocado Lime Creama. Garnished with Fresh Cilantro