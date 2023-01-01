Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Anderson

Anderson restaurants
Anderson restaurants that serve boneless wings

Main pic

 

Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard

115 Interstate Boulevard, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25 Boneless Wings$36.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
10 Boneless Wings$14.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
5 Boneless Wings$7.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
More about Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard
Fyre Pizza image

 

Fyre Pizza - 148 Civic Center Boulevard

148 Civic Center Boulevard, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BONELESS Wings - APP - price?$12.99
More about Fyre Pizza - 148 Civic Center Boulevard

