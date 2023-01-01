Boneless wings in Anderson
Anderson restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard
Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard
115 Interstate Boulevard, Anderson
|25 Boneless Wings
|$36.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
|5 Boneless Wings
|$7.99
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.